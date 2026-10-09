After 25 years, ‘Shri Ram’ returns to its traditional form

For generations of Delhi audiences, the arrival of the Diwali season has meant more than lights and festivities. It has also meant a return to the stage for the story of Lord Ram. This year, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s Shri Ram returns for its 69th edition, with the production going back to its traditional form after nearly 25 years.

The annual Ramayana dance-drama will be staged from October 11 to November 1 at the Kendra’s Open Air Theatre on Copernicus Marg, culminating in Ram Rajya on November 1.

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First created in 1957 by Kendra founder Sumitra Charat Ram, the two-hour-15-minute production draws from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and traces Ram’s journey from his birth and exile to Lanka and his eventual return and coronation.

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But this year, audiences will see a Shri Ram that deliberately steps back from some of the technological changes introduced over the years.

“We thought LED has become too common. The beauty of live sets and original sets is to be relished once again,” said Kendra director Jayant Kastuar, explaining the decision to bring back handmade sets and traditional stagecraft.

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Vice-chairperson Gauri Keeling told The Tribune one of the key changes is the return of the original Awadhi lyrics. Portions that had been translated into Hindi over the years have been restored to Awadhi, bringing the production closer to its literary roots.

“The main changes that you’ll see is some of the original music which was in Awadhi, which had been converted into Hindi, has come back into Awadhi,” Keeling said.

The production has also moved away from the extensive use of LED visuals and returned to traditional lighting, complemented by limited modern techniques. Handmade sets and newly created costumes form part of the renewed staging.

Kastuar said the decision was also aimed at introducing younger audiences to the language and literary richness of the Ramcharitmanas.

“The whole Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas is written in Awadhi. So some sort of bits and pieces of Awadhi we thought needed to be reintroduced to the new audiences,” he said.

The revival does not mean the production is frozen in time. As Keeling points out, the Ramayana contains numerous smaller episodes and characters, allowing the staging to evolve without altering its central narrative. This year, Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, is among the characters being reintroduced.

“Every year a new vignette is in. This year, for instance, we’ve reintroduced Mandodari, the wife of Ravan,” Keeling said.