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Home / Delhi / After 36-day protest, Dipke vows to continue fight for exam reforms

After 36-day protest, Dipke vows to continue fight for exam reforms

Thanks volunteers, supporters across the country

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar. File photo
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A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) ended its 36-day-long agitation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, its founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday thanked supporters across the country and said the movement was only the beginning of a larger campaign for examination reforms and youth issues.

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In a video message shared on X, Dipke said he was finally able to return home and rest after weeks of protests at Jantar Mantar. Calling the agitation one of the most challenging phases for the organisation, he thanked volunteers and supporters who stood by the movement despite criticism and uncertainty.

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“It feels really good...finally, I have been able to sleep peacefully,” Dipke said, adding that the team’s perseverance had led to what he described as a “huge victory of the youth.”

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Dipke also apologised for not meeting supporters who had remained at the protest site after the agitation was called off, saying he had to return home due to typhoid and high fever.

He thanked those who camped at Jantar Mantar throughout the protest and said their efforts had contributed to bringing the issue of examination reforms into the national spotlight. He also acknowledged critics of the movement, saying their questions and criticism helped the organisation improve.

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Reiterating the party’s future plans, Dipke said the CJP would continue working on issues affecting students and young people. “This is just the beginning. The CJP has a long way to go,” he said.

The protest concluded on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre accepted key demands raised by the organisation.

CJP urges police to trace missing student

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday appealed to the Delhi Police to intensify efforts to trace a student whose mother has alleged that he has been missing since visiting the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 22.

Sharing the mother’s appeal on X, the party spokesperson Saurav Das wrote: “We sincerely appeal to the @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi to put their best minds into finding her son. We are all with her and very concerned.”

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