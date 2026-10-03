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Home / Delhi / After 9-yr wait, Barapullah-III fails to ease traffic woes

After 9-yr wait, Barapullah-III fails to ease traffic woes

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Barapullah Phase-III flyover. File
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Nine years after its original completion deadline, Barapullah, Phase III, has opened with a basic traffic-engineering problem: the new elevated corridor can carry traffic faster, but the road network at its receiving end does not appear to have the capacity to absorb the additional flow smoothly.

The problem is most visible at the Suryaghadi cloverleaf, where traffic from the newly opened Phase III merges into the existing Barapullah network. Three lanes coming from Mayur Vihar are added to traffic already moving towards AIIMS from Sarai Kale Khan. At the same time, the surrounding network is carrying traffic from Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, DND and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The result is a concentration of several traffic streams at a limited number of merging and weaving points.

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This is significant because an elevated corridor does not work independently. Its effective capacity is determined not only by the width of the carriageway but also by the capacity of the junctions, ramps, merges and downstream roads connected to it. In the case of Barapullah, Phase III, the early traffic pattern suggests that the additional road capacity is running into constraints at these connections.

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The first signs appeared almost immediately after the opening. Traffic travelling from Mayur Vihar towards Sarai Kale Khan faced a queue of nearly 3 km along a corridor of about 3.5 km. Opening the second lane did not immediately remove the congestion. Traffic continued to build at the points where vehicles were required to merge with existing flows.

The issue is particularly clear at the Suryaghadi junction. Traffic entering from Phase III does not enter an empty road. It joins a system that is already handling several major movements. When multiple streams converge at the same point, vehicles have to change lanes, merge and negotiate limited road space. Even if the upstream road has more lanes, the effective throughput is restricted by the downstream bottleneck.

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The Ashram end presents a similar challenge. Traffic from the DND, Sarai Kale Khan and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway already converges in the area. Phase III adds another movement to this network. Instead of eliminating a conflict point, the project has therefore added traffic to an already heavily loaded part of the road system.

The authorities have begun examining changes to the traffic arrangement, including the possibility of altering the Suryaghadi movement and directly linking Phase III traffic with Phase I. Barricades have also been used near the Mayur Vihar end to regulate the volume entering the corridor.

For now, the early traffic pattern suggests that the problem is not simply a lack of road space on Phase III. It is the capacity of the connections around it. The elevated road has added a faster route, but its benefit depends on whether the bottlenecks beyond it can handle the traffic that the new route is designed to bring.

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