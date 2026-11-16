After Anmol Bishnoi deportation, 2 gangsters abroad ‘trying to fill his shoes, issuing threats’

"I am Anil Pandit. I am like a younger brother to Lawrence Bishnoi. What happened with Tiger Shroff today, we take responsibility for that — Harman Sandhu and myself," this was from the audio that was leaked after firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car and the name continued to appear in similar plans including the one foiled by the special cell unit of the Delhi Police with the arrest of a shooter from Mumbai on Saturday who was sent by Pandit to target an actor for his anti-Sikh remarks.

Investigators believe that Pandit is handling the Lawrence gang’s extortion racket from abroad by issuing threats and keeping the gang alive after Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the USA.

The gang members interact using encrypted messaging applications and also issue online threats, claim responsibility of firings targeting businessman and other high-profile people.

Pandit, originally from Panipat, Haryana, was not involved in any major crimes while in India. No cases were registered against him and he used the Donkey Route in 2024 to come to the USA.

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After arriving there, he joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and about eight months ago, replaced long-time gang member Randeep Malik. Although he issues threats in Lawrence Bishnoi's name, sources say he does not receive direct instructions from Bishnoi.

Its main operator is Hari Chand Jat, alias Harry Boxer, who has been living and working in the US since 2022 and has several cases of extortion and attempted murder registered against him in India.

As per sources, Pandit is among the alleged criminals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, accused of operating a criminal network in India while living abroad. His name came to prominence after the June 2026 shooting at a Delhi gym. On June 11, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the gym in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

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Responsibility for the incident was claimed in a social media post attributed to Anil Pandit. The gym is associated with Punjabi singer and businessman Guru Randhawa. No injuries were reported in the incident. The police arrested two suspects in the case from Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Recently, the Delhi Police had arrested two shooters of the Bishnoi gang, One of them was allegedly tasked with targeting a Bollywood actor in Mumbai over his purported anti-Sikh remarks on the 1984 riots and another was assigned to target a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion bid on the instructions of gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik.