After BRICS Summit, NDMC tightens vending rules in Connaught Place

The brief clearing of Connaught Place during the two day BRICS Summit has brought back an old question for Delhi’s busiest commercial district, which is that how much public space can be given to street vending without choking pedestrian movement.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has now drawn a stricter line, restricting street vending beyond 6.30 pm in Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazar and other high footfall markets. The order, issued on Tuesday, says only authorised vendors can operate from their allotted spaces and within permitted hours.

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The restriction also covers areas around Regal, Revoli, Hanuman Mandir and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Vendors have been told to remove their goods from vending sites after the permitted time and not operate in non vending zones.

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“The vendor shall not carry out any vending in non-vending zones or beyond permissible timings (sunset ie. 6.30 pm) and clear the sell articles from the vending site after permissible time,” the civic body said.

The order also requires vendors to keep a tehbazari certificate with their photograph prominently displayed at the vending site and produce the original when asked by authorised officials. They have been directed not to block footpaths or roads and to ensure that pedestrian and traffic movement is not affected.

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The enforcement burden has also been placed on area inspectors. The NDMC said negligence, inaction or repeated failure to prevent or report violations would invite strict action against officials responsible for compliance.

The move follows newly appointed NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi seeking public views on making busy commercial hubs more pedestrian friendly.

The New Delhi Traders Association has welcomed the order but said its impact would depend on enforcement. NDTA general secretary Vikram Badhwar said traders had long sought regularisation of vending spaces, particularly in Connaught Place, and action against unauthorised hawkers occupying public areas.

“We have demanded regularisation of vending spaces specially in Connaught place and surrounding areas for a long time. The association has repeatedly requested the NDMC and the police to force compliance with court directions and prevent unauthorised hawkers from occupying public spaces and blocking pedestrian corridors,” Badhwar told PTI.

He said a court case was continuing and the civic council had already been directed to clear public spaces.

Traders also pointed to what happened during the BRICS Summit. Connaught Place was considerably less congested and free of hawkers during the two days, but encroachments and garbage had begun appearing again at several spots, they said.

Yet, for shoppers, the issue is not entirely one sided. Anushka, who frequently shops in Connaught Place and Janpath, said this was much needed move.

She said, "This was much needed move because it becomes congested to walk freely and as a girl it becomes really a big problem, I really welcome this move from NDMC."

The NDMC has also banned covering, tarpaulin, Momjama or structures at allotted vending sites. Special enforcement drives will be intensified around Hanuman Mandir, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Vendors must display their tehbazari certificates, along with photographs, at their vending sites. Stalls, carts and merchandise must remain within the allotted area, while footpaths and roads must be kept clear for pedestrians and traffic.

The civic body has warned that violations of prescribed conditions could lead to suspension or cancellation of vending certificates.

Special enforcement drives and intensified inspections will be carried out around Hanuman Mandir, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, when the area sees heavy footfall. Only authorised vendors operating within their allotted spaces and permitted timings will be allowed to continue vending.

The NDMC has also warned area inspectors that negligence, inaction or repeated failure to prevent or report violations could invite strict action.

The civic body has additionally ordered digitisation and scanning of records of seized goods and time bound disposal of court cases and grievances received through its portals.