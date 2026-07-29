After CJP protests end, videos of alleged assaults on Gen Z protesters spark online row

Days after videos of right-wing activist Satyam Pandit allegedly assaulting two men linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests went viral, several more videos have surfaced on social media showing protesters allegedly being confronted, threatened and assaulted in Delhi's Connaught Place.

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The videos, widely circulated by political supporters and critics of the protests, have intensified a debate over free speech, vigilantism and the limits of protest after the CJP-led agitation over examination irregularities concluded with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday.

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Supporters of the agitation have described the incidents as "punishment for protesting" and alleged that demonstrators were being intimidated after the protests ended. On the other hand, several pro-BJP social media accounts defended the confrontations, accusing sections of protesters of using abusive and vulgar language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and security personnel during the demonstrations.

Competing narratives after protests

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During the protests, several videos showing some participants raising abusive slogans and making personal remarks against Prime Minister Modi went viral on social media. These clips were amplified by pro-government voices, who argued that the movement had crossed the line from peaceful protest into indecent conduct.

CJP supporters, however, maintained that such videos reflected only a small section of participants whom they described as "anti-social" elements and said the controversy should not overshadow the larger issue of alleged examination irregularities. Some supporters also defended the use of cuss words by young protesters, describing it as part of "Gen Z" slang, reports India Today Digital.

Social media posts call for identification of protesters

Following the withdrawal of the protests, several social media accounts sympathetic to the BJP shared photographs and videos of protesters, particularly women, and urged authorities to identify and arrest them.

Some posts tagged Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police while calling for action against individuals seen allegedly abusing the Prime Minister. Other posts urged followers to identify protesters through their workplaces, colleges or residential societies.

Legal experts have repeatedly maintained that while violence or unlawful acts during protests can attract legal action, identifying suspects and initiating prosecution is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies through due process rather than private individuals or groups.

Video shows protester allegedly threatened, forced to apologise

One widely circulated video from Connaught Place shows a man carrying a microphone confronting a protester over alleged anti-government remarks.

The man is seen grabbing the protester by the neck while repeatedly asking whether he had spoken against Prime Minister Modi and allegedly threatened him with abusive language before demanding an apology.

The visibly distressed protester repeatedly asks the man to remove his hand and allow him to explain before eventually apologising.

The video was shared by BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga with a caption mocking the protester.

Bhai, India ko Nepal banane wala tha 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tjm4rY9i1F — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 27, 2026

Former civil servant Ashish Joshi, reacting to the clip, urged Delhi Police to investigate the conduct of the man holding the microphone, alleging harassment and intimidation. He also sought legal action against those allegedly inciting such confrontations through social media.

Another clip shows man chased and assaulted

A separate video from Connaught Place shows a man being chased by a group of individuals before being punched and kicked while attempting to flee.

In the footage, the victim repeatedly asks, "Who did I even touch?" as he runs through the Connaught Place corridors. A person appearing to be a police personnel can also be seen in the background.

The Indian Youth Congress alleged on social media that "BJP-backed goons" were intimidating students demanding accountability over paper leaks. The organisation also appealed to anyone allegedly threatened, attacked or harassed after participating in the protests to report the incidents through its helpline.

Video shows injured man, woman surrounded by crowd

Another video circulating on X shows a man allegedly being beaten by a crowd before a police personnel intervenes and disperses those present.

Later in the clip, the same man is seen sitting inside an autorickshaw with what appears to be a head injury while blood is visible on his shirt. The person recording the video claims the injured man was a cameraman.

The same video also shows a woman surrounded by a crowd of men recording her on mobile phones while repeatedly calling her a "cockroach." The woman is heard asking whether those confronting her had actually seen the video they were referring to.

Political reactions continue

Several social media accounts supporting the BJP argued that people who allegedly abused the Prime Minister should face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, critics accused vigilante groups of attempting to intimidate protesters outside the legal process.

The controversy also comes amid criticism over remarks attributed to RSS ideologue TG Mohandas, who reportedly said he would have ordered security forces to shoot protesters if he had been responsible for handling the demonstrations. Following the backlash, RSS representatives clarified that the remarks did not reflect the organisation's official position.