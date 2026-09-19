DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / After decade-long wait, Delhi’s East-South link all set to open

After decade-long wait, Delhi’s East-South link all set to open

HM Shah to inaugurate corridor, Barapullah Phase III to connect Mayur Vihar-I with Sarai Kale Khan

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

After nearly a decade of delays, Delhi is finally set to open one of its most long-awaited missing road links, with Barapullah Phase III scheduled to be dedicated to the public on September 29. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the corridor.

The elevated corridor will connect Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan, plugging the missing link in the existing Barapullah network and creating a signal-free route towards central and south Delhi, including the AIIMS area.

Advertisement

For thousands of daily commuters from East Delhi and adjoining parts of the National Capital Region, the significance is less about the flyover itself and more about what it removes from the journey - repeated intersections, traffic bottlenecks and dependence on surface roads.

Advertisement

The project was sanctioned in 2014 and construction began in 2015, with completion originally targeted for 2017. It subsequently ran into technical, environmental, land and procedural hurdles and repeatedly missed deadlines. Its revised cost has risen to about Rs 1,635 crore, from the original sanctioned cost of around Rs 1,261 crore.

The corridor is about 3.5-km long, according to recent project reporting, and joins the existing Barapullah system at Sarai Kale Khan. The resulting connectivity is expected to make the journey from East Delhi to AIIMS substantially more direct. The government has indicated a travel time of around 15 minutes for the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS movement under suitable traffic conditions.

Advertisement

The project also incorporates a dedicated cycle track, while its Yamuna crossing was designed with long spans to reduce interference with the floodplain.

The September 29 opening, if completed as scheduled, therefore marks more than another flyover inauguration, it closes a long-standing gap in Delhi’s east-south road network.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts