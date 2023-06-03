After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

New Delhi, June 3
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail on Saturday, after getting interim relief to meet his ailing wife.
The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the AAP leader, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to meet his wife.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.
A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm.
Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.
He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.
The high court made it clear that Sisodia would not interact with the media or any other person except his family, and also not access phone or the Internet.
