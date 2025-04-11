DT
After Delhi, Kejriwal fearing defeat in Punjab: MP Bidhuri

After Delhi, Kejriwal fearing defeat in Punjab: MP Bidhuri

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, on Thursday said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was yet to come to terms with his party’s electoral defeat in Delhi and was now worried about losing his grip over Punjab. Bidhuri accused...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. File photo
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, on Thursday said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was yet to come to terms with his party’s electoral defeat in Delhi and was now worried about losing his grip over Punjab.

Bidhuri accused Kejriwal of abandoning Delhi and shifting focus to the upcoming bypoll in the Ludhiana West Assembly seat.

“After losing Delhi, Kejriwal is camping in Punjab because he knows AAP is rapidly losing ground there as well. So, he’s working overtime to secure a win in Ludhiana West where AAP has fielded a Rajya Sabha MP with the aim of vacating the seat so that Kejriwal can make his way to the Rajya Sabha,” Bidhuri said.

Taking a dig at the former CM’s limited public appearances since the election results, the BJP leader said Kejriwal had only surfaced thrice — once to issue a video accepting defeat, then at a meeting with Punjab CM and AAP MLAs in Delhi, and when Atishi was appointed the Leader of Opposition. “Since then, he has been missing from public life,” Bidhuri claimed.

On the ongoing row over power cuts in the Capital, Bidhuri said Kejriwal’s remarks are an attempt to mislead the people of Delhi. “He is issuing statements on power crisis while not even living in the city. The truth is that there is no power crisis. Even people and power companies have refuted such claims,” he said.

Bidhuri further alleged that AAP’s politics, built on falsehoods, continues to backfire.

