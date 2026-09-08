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Home / Delhi / After Delhi PG collapse, CM directs civic body to demolish adjoining building

After Delhi PG collapse, CM directs civic body to demolish adjoining building

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says the decision had been taken to prevent any further risk to students, residents and others in the area following the PG collapse

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:15 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. File photo
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Two days after a building collapse in Satya Niketan claimed at least seven lives, Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to demolish the adjoining dilapidated building in the interest of public safety.

The CM said the decision had been taken to prevent any further risk to students, residents and others in the area following the collapse.

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Meanwhile, belongings of students inside the adjoining building are being removed safely and systematically by personnel of the Delhi Fire Service, the CM said.

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“All students and local residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities,” Gupta said.

The action comes amid heightened scrutiny of the civic body’s enforcement and monitoring of buildings following the Satya Niketan incident. The MCD had on Monday suspended five South Zone officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, in connection with the collapse.

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The collapsed building was being used as a paying-guest accommodation for students. The incident has once again raised questions over the enforcement of building safety norms and monitoring of structurally unsafe buildings in the Capital.

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