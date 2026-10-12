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Home / Delhi / After deserted Saturday, Janpath, CP markets in Delhi reopen to thin crowds

After deserted Saturday, Janpath, CP markets in Delhi reopen to thin crowds

Security personnel, barricading remain in place

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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A shop wears a deserted look at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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After a deserted Saturday, business returned to New Delhi’s two popular markets - Connaught Place and Janpath - on Sunday after Metro stations and some roads reopened.

However, security personnel, detention vehicles and heavy barricading remained visible in one of the two busiest places, which draw huge crowds over the weekend, in the national capital.

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Several shops, cafes and restaurants were open on Sunday, but footfall remained lower than what the markets usually witness on a busy Saturday and Sunday.

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While pedestrian movement remained largely unrestricted, vehicles continued to be checked at barricades. All roads leading to the Jantar Mantar protest site remained sealed from all sides, including Ashoka road, Janpath Market entrances and Jai Singh road.

At the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, the number of devotees was lower than usual, affecting the business of flower sellers and shops selling ‘kachoris’. Kanti, a flower seller, said fewer devotees were visiting the temple because of the restrictions.

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A ‘kachori’ seller said the security deployment had affected his business. “Though a large number of security personnel came to have snacks, which is usually not a common sight on a regular basis, our regular customers - the devotees - did not turn up as expected,” he said.

“I had anticipated this. So, we prepared almost half the usual quantity of food. Still, I don’t think I will be able to sell this much,” the shopkeeper said.

At most of the restaurants, guards were also seen sitting as there were not many customers.

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