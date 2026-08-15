Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that after Gen Z, Gen Alpha has started raising its voice for better facilities in government schools.

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In a post on X on Independence Day, Kejriwal said children across the country were protesting for basic facilities, citing examples from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Dehradun and Barmer, where students were demanding better roads and adequate teachers.

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The Aam Aadmi Party leader said it was unfortunate that even after 75-80 years of Independence, government schools continue to have damaged buildings, leaking roofs, a lack of toilets, drinking water and teachers.

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Kejriwal said people had accepted poor conditions in government schools as normal, but children are now questioning the system.

He claimed his party's government in Punjab improved schools there to such an extent that their students are now appearing for the NEET and JEE and becoming doctors and engineers.