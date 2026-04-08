After Gurugram metro expansion, Rs 13,000 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 set to begin; check routes, key details

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, a 41-km corridor comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of over Rs 13,000 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

The project will be implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the government of India and the government of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the North-South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore, Vaishnaw said at a media briefing here.

Advertisement

The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar, an official statement said.

It includes underground stations in the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city.