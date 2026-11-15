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Home / Delhi / After INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police plan to cap crowd at 50000

After INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police plan to cap crowd at 50000

As part of the proposed arrangements, organisers would need to secure clearance regarding the availability of the venue from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before approaching the police for permission

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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A view of the Ramlila Maidan.
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After declared as one of the three designated protest sites, the Delhi Police plan to issue guidelines, including capping the participants to 50,000 and fixing window from 10 am to 5 pm, as part of the proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ramila Ground, sources said.

They added that after the successful completion of the INDIA bloc rally without major disruption to commoners, the department plans to make the guidelines issued at that time as new SOPs.

The source also added that the draft for the SOPs had been forwarded to the Police Headquarters for necessary approvals.

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As part of the proposed arrangements, organisers would need to secure clearance regarding the availability of the venue from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before approaching the police for permission. Applications would ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days ahead of the proposed programme.

The draft also places responsibility on organisers for managing the gathering, including coordination with the traffic authorities, parking arrangements and designated points for dropping off participants. Ensuring that roads and emergency access routes remained free from obstruction would be mandatory.

Security-related provisions include restrictions on firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other prohibited items. Drone operations in the vicinity of the ground would also require prior authorisation.

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The proposed guidelines further require organisers to make arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and proper disposal of waste.

The final SOPs will come into force after approval by the competent authorities.

The SOPs are being prepared in the backdrop of major protests in the national capital’s heart Connaught Place and areas near Jantar Mantar, including those by the Opposition parties as well as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), creating a challenge for the cops to maintain the law and order situation and managing the traffic flow.

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Also traders in the CP had earlier written to the police as well as other authorities on business disruption due to such protests.

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