After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Noting that he has not received any “satisfactory reply” from the AAP’s city government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties over issues related to excise policy, power subsidy and other matters raised by him.

As the “letter war” goes on between the LG and the Delhi government, Saxena, in a fresh communication to Kejriwal dated October 7, launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation, saying its rule, based on “speeches and advertisement”, was alienated from basic works of public interest.

The LG also took umbrage at Kejriwal’s sarcastic remarks where he referred to a previous communication from Saxena as a “love letter”, and hoped that he would instead accept it as a “letter of duty”.

Saxena said his letters and instructions were meant to caution the government against “errors and shortcomings in its functioning” yet he was personally attacked and became a target of “baseless allegations”.

The LG flagged his instructions regarding a probe in the now-scrapped excise policy, the absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, teachers’ recruitment and several other issues, and asked if he was wrong in doing that.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, through the LG, was trying to harm the interests of the people of Delhi. “Today another love letter has arrived,” he said repeating the barb. “The BJP through the LG is bent on destroying Delhi people’s lives. Every day they create a fuss over something. I want to assure Delhi people there is no need to worry, till your son is alive I will not let any harm come to you,” he said in a tweet.