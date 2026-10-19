After Kolkata stampede, Delhi pandals step up crowd safety measures

In the wake of a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, crowd management and emergency preparedness have come into focus at Delhi’s festive venues, with organisers citing security personnel, emergency exits and measures to manage peak-hour rushes.

At the Sarbojanin Durga Pooja Society pandal on Pandara Road, security head Sachin said around 16 security personnel were deployed at all times to manage the crowd.

Advertisement

“We don’t stop entry. We give directions and clear the way for people to come and go,” he said, adding that peak hours began around 8.30 pm.

Advertisement

Sachin said the main gate served as both entry and exit, while four separate gates around the premises could be used in emergencies, including a fire. On electrical safety, he said, “That is also very good. Different people look after everything.”

Ramps have also been installed at the Pandara Road pandal to facilitate access for people with disabilities and reduced mobility.

Advertisement

At the Minto Road Kali Mandir Durga Puja pandal, a security personnel said there were two additional emergency exits besides the main entry-exit gate. The personnel was also seen ensuring vehicles did not block the entrance.

Safety arrangements at Ramlila venues have also come into focus ahead of Dussehra, when large crowds are expected over the next few days.

Ramlila Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar said the organisation had informed committees across the city about the Kolkata incident and was reviewing venue arrangements.

“At the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, we have made special arrangements by deploying St John’s ambulances and their medical teams,” he said.

Kumar added that the Delhi Government had offered fully equipped ambulances with essential emergency supplies for deployment at Ramlila venues from Sunday evening. The medical department was contacting committees to assess their preparedness.

“Since the next three days will see massive crowds leading up to Dussehra, we are taking every measure,” he said, adding that more CCTV cameras were being installed.

He said Netaji Subhash Marg would be closed to general traffic in coordination with the traffic police, with excess crowds accommodated on the road and restricted from entering the main grounds.

Meanwhile, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj raised concerns over timings permitted for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park). In a post on X, he claimed pandals and loudspeakers had been permitted only until 10 pm this year, compared with midnight last year.

“Squeezing the evening window by two hours will cause crowd swell and chaos,” Bharadwaj said, urging L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Delhi Police Commissioner to intervene.