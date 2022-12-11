After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Accusing BJP of horse-trading, AAP on Saturday said the party was trying to ‘buy’ off their newly elected councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP, which has won 134 wards of the total 250, alleged that the BJP had set a budget of Rs 100 crore to bribe 10 AAP councillors so as to elect their (BJP) mayor of the MCD. It has requested the Election Commission to intervene.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, during a press conference, alleged that AAP councillors were getting offers of Rs 50 lakh for cross-voting. He said, “It seems there is no point in holding elections. People’s mandate is being disregarded. Despite the number in our favour, the BJP is going all out to get their mayor elected.”

The BJP, which had been running the MCD for 15 years, has won 104 seats in the 250 house of MCD.

“Without having the required numbers for the mayor, the BJP is openly claiming to elect their own leader. What does it imply? After indulging in horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Gujarat, the BJP is now using the same formula of buying councillors in Delhi,” said Singh.

He also alleged that the BJP was threatening AAP councillors to switch sides. AAP has requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest and jail those trying to murder democracy and insult people’s mandate through threats and money.

Taking a jibe, Singh termed the BJP a “kidnapping gang”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “The BJP has lost the election, not the courage. We will serve the people of the national capital by becoming a strong opposition and expose the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party.”