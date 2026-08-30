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Home / Delhi / After MSc student’s death, IIT-Delhi steps up welfare, mental health support

After MSc student’s death, IIT-Delhi steps up welfare, mental health support

External inquiry panel begins functioning; Ombudsperson to be appointed next week

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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IIT-Delhi. File
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Saturday said its external inquiry committee, constituted following the death of an MSc student on August 22, has started functioning, while the institute will appoint an external ombudsperson next week as part of measures to strengthen student welfare and mental health support.

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In a post on X, the institute said, “Students’ welfare and their mental well-being remain an absolute priority for #IITDelhi.”

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The institute said it had committed to a set of specific steps following discussions with student representatives and other students after the “tragic incident involving the untimely demise of an MSc student on August 22.”

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Providing an update on the measures, the IIT-Delhi said, “The external inquiry committee announced by the institute has started functioning. The external ombudsperson will be appointed next week.”

The institute also announced financial support for the family of the deceased. “Support for the deceased student’s family from the benevolent fund has been approved, and a separate fund with voluntary contributions from faculty, students, staff and alumni has been created,” it said.

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The external inquiry committee was constituted by the IIT-Delhi after the death of the MSc student on August 22. The committee is tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewing concerns raised by students.

Reiterating its commitment to student welfare, the institute said, “The IIT-Delhi is committed to treating students as active stakeholders and taking proactive, sustained and measurable steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health.”

“The institute will continue to strengthen its support systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey,” the IIT-Delhi said.

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