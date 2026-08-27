With the students’ well-being and mental health coming under renewed focus, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday outlined a series of measures that it has already implemented to reduce academic stress, improve access to mental healthcare and give students more avenues to seek help and raise grievances.

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The institute said its focus is to create a campus environment where students “feel heard and supported”, with measures covering academic flexibility, faculty mentorship, mental healthcare, student representation, grievance redressal and inclusion.

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Lighter academic load, more flexibility

IIT Delhi said its curriculum introduced in 2025 has reduced the credit load in the first semester and introduced life skills courses.

First year departmental classes have also been capped at 30-60 students, while weekend examinations have been minimised.

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The institute said students have greater flexibility in credit distribution and, from the 2024-25 academic year, the minimum CGPA requirement for obtaining a B.Tech degree was removed.

24/7 mental healthcare and buddy programmes

The institute said students can access counsellors and psychiatrists round the clock, including experts from AIIMS and VIMHANS. It has also made external mental healthcare fully reimbursable and put in place an emergency response protocol.

Academic Unit Wellness Committees (AUWCs) are part of the support system, while the UG Buddy Programme has been expanded to PG and International Buddy programmes since 2025, to provide students with peer support.

The National Resource Centre for Value Education in Engineering (NRCVEE) has also been integrating yoga and meditation into its wellness initiatives since 2001.

More ways for students to seek help

For students struggling academically, the Academic Progress Group (APG) has been providing evening tutoring and support for clearing credit backlogs since 2023.

Students can also raise complaints through a centralised ERP portal that tracks grievances, as well as through the Board for Student Welfare, SC/ST and OBC cells, hostel wardens, the Internal Complaints Committee and confidential counselling channels.

Faculty-student interaction is facilitated through the Student-Teacher Interaction Council (STIC), with semester-wise meetings, faculty office hours, project guidance, hostel engagement and Class Committee feedback mechanisms.

Focus on diversity and inclusion

The institute said its Office of Diversity and Inclusion has been working on non-discrimination and accessibility programmes since 2022.

It added that induction programmes conducted by initiatives such as the Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitisation (IGES), Initiative for Caste Equity (ICE) and Office of Accessible Education (OAE) seek to sensitise students to biases related to caste, gender, language, region and ethnicity.

“Student welfare and mental well-being remain an absolute priority for IIT Delhi. The Institute will continue to strengthen its systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that its students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey.”