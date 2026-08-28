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Home / Delhi / After Penguin says 'not publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoirs,' BJP asks: What needed fact checking?

After Penguin says 'not publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoirs,' BJP asks: What needed fact checking?

'It is rather amusing that Penguin Random House India felt the need to fact-check Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, a book authored by Sonia Gandhi herself'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. File Photo
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After Penguin Random House India said it was not the publisher of Sonia Gandhi's book "Belonging" in India and fact checking remained its prerogative, the BJP asked what exactly did Penguin want to fact check in the memoirs.

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"It is rather amusing that Penguin Random House India felt the need to fact-check Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, a book authored by Sonia Gandhi herself," BJP leader Amit Malviya said.

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Also read: Penguin denies it declined Sonia Gandhi memoir over author’s refusal of editorial changes, says it was ‘keen’ to publish

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Malviya cited the statement of Penguin to say, "The publisher says fact-checking is a normal part of the publishing process and that it remained “willing and keen” to publish the book. Fair enough.

But if a publisher has to fact-check a memoir written by its own author, perhaps the obvious question is: what exactly needed fact-checking — the author’s memories or the blurred line between fact and fiction?"

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Meanwhile, the Congress has maintained that the contested portions of the memoirs related to references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and occupation of Indian territory by China under Modi.

The Book was learnt to be scheduled for a November release in India.

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