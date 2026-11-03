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Home / Delhi / After Race Course mosque, Centre tells HC Kadimi Masjid at Krishi Bhawan must go for Central Vista project

After Race Course mosque, Centre tells HC Kadimi Masjid at Krishi Bhawan must go for Central Vista project

It said the mosque is currently located within the project site and its removal is necessary for the work to be completed

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:26 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Kadimi Masjid inside the Krishi Bhawan complex in Central Delhi. Photo: X
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Days after the government’s move concerning the mosque at Race Course, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court that another mosque in Central Delhi —Kadimi Masjid inside the Krishi Bhawan complex — must be removed to facilitate the Central Vista redevelopment.

The Centre, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), said in a status report filed before the high court that the mosque stands on government land required for the construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings 4 and 5. It said the mosque is currently located within the project site and its removal is necessary for the work to be completed.

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In its response to the court, the Centre said that retaining the structure within the office complex is “impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property”.

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The report was filed in response to a petition by the committee managing Kadimi Masjid. The L&DO said the mosque is situated on Plot No. 120 on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and the land is under the administrative control of the Government of India.

The Centre also disputed any claim to ownership by the mosque management committee. It said the committee was permitted to occupy the site under an agreement dating back to 1940, but the arrangement did not confer ownership rights over the land.

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The issue has emerged as the Centre prepares to replace the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan with new Common Central Secretariat buildings under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The government has described the project as a “public project of immense national importance”.

Central Public Works Department had earlier directed that the two existing buildings be vacated by September 30. In a letter issued on September 16, it said construction of Kartavya Bhawan 4 and Kartavya Bhawan 5 had been awarded on Plot No. 120 on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, where the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan stand.

The government’s latest submission puts Kadimi Masjid’s continued presence within the planned redevelopment site at the centre of the court proceedings. It has maintained that the land is needed for the new secretariat buildings and that the 1940 agreement governing the mosque’s occupation does not give its managing committee ownership of the site.

The case is the latest instance in which an existing mosque in the Central Government’s redevelopment zone has come under scrutiny over the use of land for planned public infrastructure.

Earlier this year, responses were sought from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on the matter, to which no reply was furnished.

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