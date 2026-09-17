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Home / Delhi / After Satya Niketan, a tragedy waiting to happen in Karol Bagh?

After Satya Niketan, a tragedy waiting to happen in Karol Bagh?

GROUND REPORT: Heavily encroached dilapidated building looms over a restaurant in Delhi's Karol Bagh, a major electronic and auto part hub

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A dilapidated building looms over a restaurant in Karol Bagh.
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Weeks after the Satya Niketan building collapse brought Delhi’s crumbling residential infrastructure and occupants' safety into sharp focus, another visibly dilapidated complex in the heart of Karol Bagh, national; capital's electronic, auto parts and UPSC coaching hub, has raised concerns over the possibility of another tragedy.
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After receiving independent ip offs of gross official neglect and growing encroachments, The Tribune visited the area for a ground check today.

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A walk along Karol Bagh's Arya Samaj Road from Mahendra Prakash Gupta chowk revealed the precarious condition of upper floors of a building being used as a residential space.

These dilapidated dangerously perched residential compartments stand above a commercial space called Ganesh Restaurant and are in a visibly poor condition.

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Cracks, crevices, damaged facades and portions clearly point to compromised structural elements and can be seen from the road below.

Attempts also appear to have been made to fortify parts of the complex with iron girders, apparently as a temporary measure.

Several buildings along the road, identified as property number 2,295 to 2,336, present a particularly worrying picture as the ground floor continues to operate as a restaurant frequented by customers throughout the day.

A visit to the spot shows portions of upper floors clearly deteriorated, nearly waiting to fall, while makeshift support structures have been installed underneath sections of the complex to keep it intact.

The condition of the building in a key market area of Delhi raises questions about whether the building has been inspected by civic authorities in long and if the existing temporary support mechanisms are sufficient to ensure the safety of people using the premises and those passing along the road.

The Tribune also spotted that families residing above the restaurant have installed all daily facilities such as air conditioners, desert coolers even though their homes present a worn out look with unplastered walls and visible cracks pointing to the poor health of the building which appears to make a fit case for declaration as "unfit for living".

Heavy construction and encroachment continues to dot the area, locals say adding that the MCD can verify the violations and fix them.

The Tribune investigated the matter and found that the ownership of the land where this building stands lies with Mercury General Corporation.

This correspondent spoke with the firms’ Manager Amit Kumar who said that multiple complaints regarding the dangerous condition of the buildings have been made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), but no action has been taken by the civic agency.

Kumar mentioned that some structures are over a century old. Speaking about the inhabitants of the building, Kumar said that the building has been illegally encroached over a period of time and the residents are not ready to leave the space.

This newspaper tried to contact the MCD for a response but got no answer till the time of filing of this report.

AAP alleges  corruption in MCD

The principal opposition party in Delhi AAP alleged that the civic agency is minting money and takes action against such building or areas from where they are not getting bribes.

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