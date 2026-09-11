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Home / Delhi / After Satya Niketan, cops visit UPSC coaching hub

After Satya Niketan, cops visit UPSC coaching hub

Outreach initiative

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:43 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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An unsafe structure in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Delhi Police teams on Thursday visited several paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coaching hub in Rajendra Nagar and interacted with students to understand their concerns related to building safety, security and other issues after the Satya Niketan building collapse, an officer said.

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The visits were carried out by multiple teams, including the Rajendra Nagar SHO, as part of a city-wide outreach initiative directed by the Delhi Police.

During the interactions, police personnel spoke to students residing in PG accommodations and inquired about the problems they were facing, including those related to the condition of buildings and their personal safety, according to the officer.

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A senior police officer said Rajendra Nagar, being a major hub for students, was already under strict police vigil.

“Following the death of three UPSC aspirants after rainwater entered a basement, the security is already high in this area,” the officer said.

“We are now connecting with students who are staying in the PGs and asking them if they have any problem. We are with all the students and they can call us any time,” he added.

The exercise is part of the wider effort of the Delhi Police to regularly engage with students living in PGs and other rented accommodations across the national capital.

Police teams across the city reached out to students living in the PG accommodations, and the residents were also sensitised about personal safety, vigilance and the importance of reaching out to police whenever they need help or face an emergency.

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