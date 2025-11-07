The Delhi Police have registered a case following a road rage incident near Sector 10, Dwarka, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the police statement, Advocate Rohit, a resident of Greater Kailash, lodged a complaint stating that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on November 2, shortly after he and his friends exited singer Talwinder’s concert.

Rohit was accompanied by three friends, including two women, all aged 24-25 years, and they were all seated in a car. As the group tried to navigate through a heavy traffic jam behind the concert venue, Rohit’s car reportedly brushed against a black Hyundai Verna.

The minor collision allegedly led to a heated argument between both parties, escalating into a road rage situation.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 3(5), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 3 at Dwarka South Police Station.

The car was initially traced to a registered address in Gurugram, but the owner was found to be residing elsewhere.

Subsequent investigation helped police identify the main accused as Puneet, resident of Goyala village, along with two other associates.

Officials stated that no bodily injury was reported by the complainant and that “due legal action is being taken” against those involved.

The police maintain that the case pertains strictly to road rage following a minor collision, and not what is being claimed in the video that is viral on social media.

In the video posted on X, it is being claimed that the complainant was going to a hospital along with his pregnant wife, meanwhile three boys in intoxicated state, came in a black Verna and started smashing things and threatened to kill the occupants along with Rohit.

The complainant further alleged that no one helped, and the police refused to register a complaint.

However, the police refuted the allegations made in the video.