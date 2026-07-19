After Wangchuk’s removal, CJP fears its forcible exit by police

The early morning police operation to move fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital quickly transformed Jantar Mantar into a larger political flashpoint, with protesters swelling at the site, Opposition leaders attacking the Centre and veteran activist Anna Hazare urging dialogue.

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Eyewitnesses at the protest site said the police operation lasted only a few minutes. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged Wangchuk was covered with white sheets and carried away before many supporters realised what was happening.

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Wangchuk’s sudden removal triggered slogans, emotional scenes and fresh crowds converging on Jantar Mantar through the day.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who claimed he was detained during the operation, announced an indefinite hunger strike in Wangchuk’s place and vowed that Monday’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march would continue.

Dipke became emotional, and said, “We won’t let these people stop us, I will continue and sit for hunger strike now.”

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Speaking to The Tribune, Dipke said, “It is no more about asking accountability from one minister. From today, it is more about dealing with an inhumane government and its administration which thrashed a 59-year-old man.

CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi said, “Imagine the government has turned a hospital into a jail and doctors into jailers. Is it supposed to be that you were going to take care of his health, the way you covered him mercilessly in a sheet without caring? Is he is okay for this?”

She added, “He was never ready for this, government doctors tried to pressurise us earlier too for taking him to hospital by telling us that it’s an SOS situation.”

Reacting to what happened with Wangchuk early morning, she said, “At this point, we do not expect anything from the Delhi Police, they thrashed people, mistreated Sonam sir. We fear that they might just allow goons of the ruling party or would themselves turn into goons to makes us exit the place forcibly.”

Social activist Yogendra Yadav reached the protest site in the afternoon. Taking the Centre on target, he said, “I want you all to thank Modi Ji for mobilising this protest because now demand is no more about Pradhan’s resignation, but his superior’s resignation.”

He recited lines from Rashmirathi- Yaachna nahi ab ran hoga-Jeevan jai ya ki maran hoga (There will be a fight now, either the life will prevail or the death will come). He clarified that this fight will be peaceful without harming anyone.

In other famous face, Rashtriya Janta Dal’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, in reply to a question by The Tribune, said, “This protest should set the precedent of initiating a dialogue, because it is very necessary for the current government to start engaging with its people.”

Support also came from beyond the protest site. Anna Hazare appealed to the Union government not to “test his limits” and instead open talks with Wangchuk, saying there was nothing wrong with holding discussions and the Centre should clearly respond to his demands.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi termed Wangchuk’s removal “wrong”, alleging the government was responding to a peaceful protest with “asatya and hinsa”. Other Opposition leaders also accused the Centre of attempting to suppress democratic dissent through police action.

Outside Delhi, solidarity protests were reported in cities, including Mumbai, while social media was flooded with calls to intensify support for the movement ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session. At Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk’s photograph replaced his physical presence on the stage as supporters raised slogans and reaffirmed that the agitation would continue.

The authorities also intensified security across central Delhi with additional barricading, vehicle checks and deployment of RAF personnel ahead of the proposed Parliament march.

Mobile network remained weak at the protest site today due to jammers.