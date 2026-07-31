After week on ventilator, injured NEET protester returns home

Ten days after being admitted in a critical condition following the July 20 NEET protest in Delhi, 21-year-old Sakshi was discharged from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday, marking the end of an intensive course of treatment that included a week on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Advertisement

Hospital records show that Sakshi sustained multiple grievous injuries during the protest. She suffered trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, along with swelling and congestion of the face accompanied by a bluish discolouration. Doctors also documented multiple contusions on both shoulders, the upper chest and the right thigh. A patterned abrasion on her left forearm was recorded as being potentially consistent with a shoe sole imprint.

Advertisement

According to the hospital, Sakshi was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition, where doctors immediately began resuscitation before shifting her to the ICU. She was placed on ventilatory support as part of emergency treatment.

Advertisement

Doctors said her condition improved steadily over the following days. After spending a week in the ICU, she was successfully taken off ventilator support and later shifted to the Nursing Home ward as her recovery progressed.

By the time of her discharge on Thursday, Sakshi was fully conscious, alert and haemodynamically stable. She was consuming a normal oral diet, walking without assistance and carrying out routine daily activities independently.

Advertisement

The hospital said she was discharged with appropriate medical advice and follow-up instructions after making a satisfactory recovery from the injuries sustained during the protest.