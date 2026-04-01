Agitators seek hike in wages, better working conditions

Protests by industrial workers in Noida on Monday intensified as employees demand higher wages, overtime pay and improved working conditions. Several workers claim they earn less than Rs 15,000 per month, making it increasingly difficult to manage basic expenses amid rising inflation.

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Speaking during the protest, Lakshmi, one of the workers, said, “We are just demanding two things - overtime pay and a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month. We are being exploited. Meals are not provided on time, and there is no safety for women.”

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Several workers alleged they were made to work for up to 12 hours a day and demanded the implementation of standard 8-hour shifts.

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Another protester said daily earnings should be at least Rs 800, adding that several workers currently earn only Rs 300-400 per day.

Highlighting the financial strain, a woman protester said rising costs of essentials such as cooking gas, rent and school fees have made survival difficult. “Our salaries are not increasing. How can we manage with Rs 13,000 per month?” she asked.

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Rajesh, another worker, said Rs 20,000 per month should be minimum for an eight-hour workday. “We are unable to make both ends meet. How will we raise our children?” he said.

The protests gained momentum following the Haryana Government’s recent decision to increase minimum wages by 35 per cent. Under the revised structure, unskilled workers in Haryana will earn at least Rs 15,220 per month, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 16,780.

Workers in Noida say they feel disadvantaged, as they are paid less for similar work compared to their counterparts in the neighbouring state.

Protesters have also alleged that several companies are not complying with minimum wage norms set by the Central Government.

Their key demands include raising minimum wages to Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 per month, payment of bonuses and double compensation for overtime work where applicable.

Workers further raised concerns over workplace conditions, alleging lack of proper meals and instances of disrespectful behaviour towards women in some factories.

Workers said they have been presenting their demands to company management and local authorities for the past three days, but no action has been taken. They warned that the protests will continue until their demands are met.