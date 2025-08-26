Kishore Kshirsagar Lakshman, a 2016-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre has been appointed Special Secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Lakshman is currently Commissioner in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday sanctioned a major reshuffle involving more than a dozen Additional Secretary-rank officers across various ministries and departments.

The reshuffle also includes the in-situ elevation of several officers.

Sanjay Rastogi, a 1991-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre has been named Director General of the National Archives of India, a new assignment from his current role as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

A Anbarasu, a 1996-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, has been appointed Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence.

Hirdesh Kumar, a 1999-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be the new CEO of NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Diwakar Nath Misra, a 2000-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, who was in the Assam cadre, is the new Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Akhil Kumar, a 1994 IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Digital India Corporation.

Lav Aggarwal, another 1996-batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women & Child Development, succeeding Gyanesh Bharti.

Currently, Aggarwal is Resident Commissioner at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi.

Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, has been moved to the Election Commission of India as the new Deputy Election Commissioner.

Currently, Bharti is working as Additional Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development (Govt of India).

Sudeep Jain, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will serve as Member Secretary for the National Commission for Women.

Currently, he is Additional Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, a 1997-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority. Currently, he is working as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Manish Bhardwaj, a 1997-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is the new Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Currently, he is DDG, UIDAI.

Akash Tripathi, a 1998-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. Currently, he is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

Anu P Mathai, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs through a temporary upgrade of a vacant post.

In-situ upgrade has also been granted to two IAS officers. Shantanu, a 1997-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, has been elevated from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, a 1999-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer has been elevated from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence.