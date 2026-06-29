Agri Minister Chouhan rescues peacock chick at his residence

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan found a peacock chick at his Delhi residence on Sunday. The chick was later handed over to the Wildlife SOS rescue team after efforts to locate its mother proved unsuccessful.

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Sharing the incident on X, Chouhan said the chick was discovered at his residence and that those present searched the surrounding area for its mother, but could not locate her. Citing concerns about its safety in the open premises, the bird was handed over to the Wildlife SOS team. The minister said the chick was affectionately named “Nanha Kartik” (Young Kartik) before being handed over to the rescue team.

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The Indian peafowl, India’s national bird, is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and rescued birds are typically handed over to the authorised wildlife rescue agencies for care and rehabilitation.

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Chouhan named the chick after his son Kartikeya.