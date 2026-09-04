Ahead of BRICS summit, NDMC rolls out 24x7 civic control plan

With the BRICS summit approaching, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has drawn up an extensive civic preparedness plan covering sanitation, roads, traffic-related enforcement, medical services, security, parking and beautification across the Capital’s high-security zone.

According to NDMC chairman Manoj Dwivedi, the civic body will put its sanitation machinery on round-the-clock duty from September 9 to 14. Additional staff, mechanised sweeping, temporary dustbins and mobile toilets will be deployed. The plan also includes removal of stray animals and coordination with hotels, resident welfare associations and market associations.

Advertisement

The Civil Engineering Department has been tasked with repairing potholes and footpaths, maintaining railings, signages and street furniture, ensuring proper stormwater drainage and removing debris. Functional public toilets will also be ensured.

Advertisement

The Electricity Department has been directed to complete electrical works five days before the summit, besides ensuring decorative illumination, backup power and quick-response teams during the event. Medical arrangements, including ambulances, medical teams, food-establishment inspections and mosquito-control measures, are to be completed two days before the event.

A key feature of the plan is a 24x7 Command and Control Centre, which will monitor the area through CCTV and field reports and coordinate response mechanisms. It is to become operational a day before the event and remain functional until its completion.

Advertisement

The NDMC has identified 41 major roads for daily monitoring. The area has been divided into 14 circles, with nodal officers and their teams required to conduct daily field walks to check compliance. The monitored network includes Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place roads, Shanti Path, Sardar Patel Marg, Africa Avenue, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road and several roads around key government and diplomatic establishments.

The civic body has also planned 15 floral boards and 23 flower fountains at prominent locations, including Connaught Place, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Shanti Path, Teen Murti and areas near major hotels.

Four associated events - BRICS Bazar, Solidarity Run/Cycling Event, Mural Wall Painting and BRICS Food Festival - have also been included in the arrangements.