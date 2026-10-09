Ahead of CJP protest, Internet to be suspended around Jantar Mantar till 10 pm on Saturday

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said.

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The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

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Delhi Police has divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones as part of their preparations to handle the proposed protest on October 10, they added.

Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a joint commissioner, a deputy commissioner and an additional deputy commissioner of police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, they said.

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Special commissioners heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers, whenever required, to respond to any law-and-order situation, a source said.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at important locations in New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts as part of the security measures, the source said.

The arrangements were discussed at a meeting of senior Delhi Police officers at the police headquarters on Friday to review the security arrangements ahead of the CJP protest.

The meeting also discussed ensuring effective coordination among police units, the source said.

The protest call has led to heightened security preparations in the capital, with police reviewing arrangements to prevent any breach of law and order.

The source said that additional review meetings will be held at 4 am, 6 am and 7 am on Saturday.

Notably, Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday, citing late submission of the application and violations of rules during a previous protest by the CJP as reasons for denying the nod.

According to the prescribed procedure, the intimation has to be given 10 days prior to a protest, a senior police officer said.