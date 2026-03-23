icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Ahead of Delhi Budget session, stray dog management emerges key concern

Ahead of Delhi Budget session, stray dog management emerges key concern

Animal welfare groups seek increased funding, focus on animal birth control

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stray dogs roam on the Kartavya Path lawns in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

With the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly set to begin on Monday, stray dog management has emerged as a key concern, with animal welfare groups calling for increased funding and a more structured approach to population control.

Advertisement

The issue has remained under scrutiny since last year, particularly following directions from the Supreme Court amid a rise in dog-bite cases and growing public safety concerns. The court had emphasised the need to remove stray dogs from sensitive areas such as schools, hospitals and courts, while ensuring humane treatment and relocation.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing efforts by civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council, residents and activists say the current measures fall short of addressing the scale of the problem.

Advertisement

Animal activist Madhavi Bal stressed the importance of prioritising the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme over shelter-based approaches.

“Focus on ABC, not on the shelters. It is scientific and more cost-effective - about Rs 1,500 per dog as a one-time cost compared to Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per dog per month for lifetime shelter care, apart from infrastructure costs,”,” she said.

Advertisement

Another animal activist, Mohak Kohli called for expert consultation, regular audits of veterinary hospitals, stricter monitoring of vaccination processes and stronger enforcement against animal cruelty.

“There is a need for awareness among schools, RWAs and enforcement agencies, along with steps like banning illegal breeding and encouraging ethical adoptions,” he added.

Earlier this year, the MCD allocated Rs 10 crore in its latest budget to tackle the issue, focusing on vaccination, sterilisation and strengthening shelter infrastructure. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the move reflects a renewed focus on priority areas.

As part of its plan, the civic body aims to establish at least one dog shelter in each zone, expand sterilisation centres by adding new kennels and roll out a mass anti-rabies vaccination drive. Around 735 designated feeding points have also been identified in line with court guidelines, though officials acknowledge challenges in implementation and monitoring.

While these steps mark progress, stakeholders say the upcoming Delhi Budget must build on existing efforts through higher allocations, improved coordination and stricter oversight to effectively address both public safety and animal welfare concerns.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts