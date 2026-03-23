Ahead of Delhi Budget session, stray dog management emerges key concern

With the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly set to begin on Monday, stray dog management has emerged as a key concern, with animal welfare groups calling for increased funding and a more structured approach to population control.

Advertisement

The issue has remained under scrutiny since last year, particularly following directions from the Supreme Court amid a rise in dog-bite cases and growing public safety concerns. The court had emphasised the need to remove stray dogs from sensitive areas such as schools, hospitals and courts, while ensuring humane treatment and relocation.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing efforts by civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council, residents and activists say the current measures fall short of addressing the scale of the problem.

Advertisement

Animal activist Madhavi Bal stressed the importance of prioritising the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme over shelter-based approaches.

“Focus on ABC, not on the shelters. It is scientific and more cost-effective - about Rs 1,500 per dog as a one-time cost compared to Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per dog per month for lifetime shelter care, apart from infrastructure costs,”,” she said.

Advertisement

Another animal activist, Mohak Kohli called for expert consultation, regular audits of veterinary hospitals, stricter monitoring of vaccination processes and stronger enforcement against animal cruelty.

“There is a need for awareness among schools, RWAs and enforcement agencies, along with steps like banning illegal breeding and encouraging ethical adoptions,” he added.

Earlier this year, the MCD allocated Rs 10 crore in its latest budget to tackle the issue, focusing on vaccination, sterilisation and strengthening shelter infrastructure. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the move reflects a renewed focus on priority areas.

As part of its plan, the civic body aims to establish at least one dog shelter in each zone, expand sterilisation centres by adding new kennels and roll out a mass anti-rabies vaccination drive. Around 735 designated feeding points have also been identified in line with court guidelines, though officials acknowledge challenges in implementation and monitoring.

While these steps mark progress, stakeholders say the upcoming Delhi Budget must build on existing efforts through higher allocations, improved coordination and stricter oversight to effectively address both public safety and animal welfare concerns.