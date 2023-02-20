Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

As part of the pre-Budget consultations, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with representatives of several market associations here on Sunday.

“The aim of the meeting was to make stakeholders part of the Budget-making process and shape the Budget as per their requirements,” he said.

The representatives of the market associations demanded special packages from the state government. The construction of parking lots and pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders.

The representatives of more than 15 market associations related to textile, paper, automobile, furniture, timber, foodgrain, medicines, bakery and dry fruits were part of the meeting.

Delhi Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal were also present.

The meeting was held on the day Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy “scam”.

He wrote a letter to the CBI, seeking seven days to join the investigation, which was later accepted by the probe agency.

“I have to give final touches to the Delhi Budget and as a Finance Minister I have sought time,” Sisodia told the media. He said his priority was to make the Budget after having consulted the stakeholders.

“Every year, the government tries to understand the expectations of the stakeholders by conducting meetings with the representatives of different markets and then tries to include them in the Budget. This is done so that markets can flourish and create more business avenues. This year too, the Delhi Government is conducting several meetings with the market associations and understand their expectations so that provisions can be made in the Budget,” said Sisodia.