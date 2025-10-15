DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Ahead of Diwali, cops intensify patrolling

Ahead of Diwali, cops intensify patrolling

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials during patrolling in a market in New Delhi.
Advertisement

In view of the approaching festive season and as part of efforts to ensure public safety, the Delhi Police has intensified foot patrolling across the national capital, with special focus on markets and other areas prone to congestion and large gatherings.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department, the exercise aims to instil confidence among citizens through enhanced police visibility and community engagement. The strengthened presence of patrol units also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders and helps prevent crime in crowded areas. Officers of the respective districts are personally leading the patrolling teams.

Advertisement

In addition to patrolling, Delhi Police has undertaken several other safety measures including announcements through public announcement system to alert public in high footfall areas, verification drives- bus checking drives-picket checking have been intensified, enhanced interaction under eyes and ears scheme, sensitisation of private guards. The police also urges citizens to cooperate with the police, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts