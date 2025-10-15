Ahead of Diwali, cops intensify patrolling

In view of the approaching festive season and as part of efforts to ensure public safety, the Delhi Police has intensified foot patrolling across the national capital, with special focus on markets and other areas prone to congestion and large gatherings.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department, the exercise aims to instil confidence among citizens through enhanced police visibility and community engagement. The strengthened presence of patrol units also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders and helps prevent crime in crowded areas. Officers of the respective districts are personally leading the patrolling teams.

In addition to patrolling, Delhi Police has undertaken several other safety measures including announcements through public announcement system to alert public in high footfall areas, verification drives- bus checking drives-picket checking have been intensified, enhanced interaction under eyes and ears scheme, sensitisation of private guards. The police also urges citizens to cooperate with the police, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.