Ahead of Father’s Day, teen donates kidney to save father’s life

As dialysis became a routine part of his life and the search for a suitable donor narrowed, 49-year-old businessman Abid Raza was running out of options. Suffering from rapidly progressive kidney failure caused by a rare autoimmune condition, he had reached a stage where a kidney transplant offered the best chance of survival.

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The breakthrough came from within his own family. His 18-year-old son, Ali Raza, volunteered to donate a kidney, setting in motion a medical journey that would test both modern transplant science and a family’s resolve.

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The transplant, completed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, was far from straightforward. During the pre-transplant evaluation, doctors found that Ali’s blood group was B positive while his father’s was O positive, making them medically incompatible for a conventional kidney transplant.

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Rather than abandoning the possibility, the hospital’s multidisciplinary transplant team opted for an ABO-incompatible transplant, a procedure that enables transplantation across blood-group barriers. Doctors used advanced desensitisation protocols, intensive immunological preparation, plasmapheresis procedures and careful perioperative management to prepare both patients for surgery.

For Ali, the decision came at a crucial point in his life. Having scored 92 per cent in his Class 12 examinations, he was preparing to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree and build a career in science and research. Despite being on the threshold of higher education, he chose to donate his kidney to his father.

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“Kidney transplantation remains the best treatment option for patients with end-stage kidney disease. ABO-incompatible transplantation is one of the major advances in transplant medicine that allows us to offer hope to patients who may otherwise struggle to find a suitable donor,” said Dr Ravi Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant, Nephrology, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“In this case, the patient had a complex medical history requiring careful planning and close monitoring throughout the transplant journey. The successful outcome demonstrates how modern immunological protocols and multidisciplinary expertise can help overcome significant barriers to transplantation,” he added.

The surgery was successful, with the transplanted kidney functioning immediately after the procedure. Abid’s kidney function improved significantly during recovery, and he was discharged in stable condition within a week. Ali also recovered well and was discharged four days after the donor surgery.

Reflecting on the case, Dr Paresh Jain, Senior Director, Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery, said, “What makes this case particularly memorable is the extraordinary commitment shown by such a young donor. Organ donation is a profound act of generosity, and Ali’s decision reflects remarkable courage and maturity.”

“Equally important was ensuring the safety and well-being of both donor and recipient throughout the process. With careful evaluation, meticulous surgical planning, and comprehensive post-operative care, both father and son have recovered well,” he added.

The case highlights how advances in transplant medicine are expanding options for patients who might otherwise be unable to find compatible donors, while also underscoring the personal sacrifices that often lie behind life-saving organ donations.