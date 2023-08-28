Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found written in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

Police sources identified the stations as Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said, adding the CCTV camera footage of the areas near the five Metro stations was being analysed to identify the culprits. A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, which showed the defaced walls of the Metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the issue had been reported to the law and order agencies concerned.

“The issue has been reported to the law and order agencies concerned. All necessary cooperation is being extended to them from DMRC’s side,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communication of the DMRC. Delhi Police’s Special Cell is now actively involved in probing the matter and its personnel have been deployed at various locations. According to the police, all messages written on the walls of the Metro stations have been removed.

A spokesperson of the Delhi Police said, “We have lodged an FIR against unknown accused. We will be making arrests soon.”