Ahead of MCD mayoral polls, BJP holds strategy meet

A day ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday held a key strategy meeting at its state office, with party chief Virendra Sachdeva urging councillors to ensure a decisive victory and focus on citywide cleanliness.

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The meeting assumes significance as elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and three Standing Committee members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled for April 29. Councillors and MPs were briefed on voting procedures during the session.

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Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with party functionaries, attended the meeting. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was present at the BJP office for the first time after joining the party earlier in the day.

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Senior civic leaders, including current Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, mayoral candidate Pravesh Wahi and deputy mayoral candidate Monika Pant, were also present. Singh thanked councillors for their support during his tenure.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva said the party, despite starting in a minority in the MCD House, had emerged as the largest formation and was now running the municipal administration with allied support. He called on councillors to work in coordination with MLAs to ensure that all streets and roads in the Capital remain clean, while also working towards clearing the city’s three landfill sites within the next 15 months.

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Malhotra said recent electoral successes in Gujarat had boosted the party’s morale and urged councillors to not only secure all votes but also aim for a resounding majority in the civic polls. He asked party members to assemble at the MCD office ahead of the voting process on Wednesday by 12 noon.