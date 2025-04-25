Ahead of monsoon, govt gears up to check waterlogging in city

In a major push to resolve the recurring issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Minister for PWD and Water Parvesh Verma, has rolled out an extensive ground-level action plan.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken a proactive approach, aiming to eliminate waterlogging from the city through strict monitoring, accountability and rapid response mechanisms.

As per the data released by the PWD, 445 waterlogging points have been identified across the Capital for 2025, based on inputs from the Traffic Police. Of these, 335 points fall under the purview of the PWD. In comparison, 308 waterlogging points were recorded in 2023, while the number dropped to 194 in 2024, with 57 locations common across both years.

In a decisive step, Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) have been appointed as local in-charges at all 335 identified sites. These officials will be responsible for ensuring that water drainage systems are fully functional, equipment is in place and emergency protocols are ready to be implemented. The engineers have also been directed to ensure that all preventive measures are completed well in advance of the monsoon.

Additionally, seven critical waterlogging points will be monitored directly by the Engineer-in-Chief, ensuring close oversight of high-risk zones. Every site will also have a designated project engineer acting as a “review officer” to oversee operations and compile daily reports.

The Delhi Minister for Water has issued strict instructions that any negligence leading to waterlogging at the identified points will result in disciplinary action, including suspension of the responsible engineer.

“Freeing Delhi from waterlogging is not just a goal, it is our responsibility. Engineers have been made accountable and they know that failure to deliver will have consequences,” Verma stated.

To ensure swift action during emergencies, pump operators will be deployed at each waterlogging site in three shifts round-the-clock. Temporary accommodations are also being arranged for these workers so that they can be available on-site during the entire monsoon period.

Meanwhile, work on desilting the city’s drains is in full swing. Delhi has been divided into 35 zones for the task, and over 50 kilometers of drains have already been cleaned. The government has set a target of completing the desilting of 1,400 kms of drains by May 31.

The PWD has assured that daily monitoring reports will be sent directly to the Minister for Water, reflecting the seriousness with which the government is approaching the issue this year. With these measures, the Delhi government hopes to spare residents the usual monsoon woes and ensure smooth travel and less waterlogging in 2025.

CM holds high-level review meeting

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the city’s preparedness against waterlogging and the cleanliness of PWD roads ahead of the monsoon. Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma and Chief Secretary Dharmendra were also present. In a firm directive to officials, the Chief Minister stressed a “zero-tolerance policy” for negligence.