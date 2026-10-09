Ahead of October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police defends curbs citing July violence, safety limits

With Jantar Mantar having a safe capacity of only around 1,000 people, the Delhi Police on Friday defended the temporary restrictions imposed in New Delhi ahead of a proposed CJP gathering without prior permission, citing violence during a month-long protest in July that left more than 200 police personnel injured and involved over 2,000 individuals with criminal antecedents.

In a statement explaining the rationale behind the restrictions, Additional Commissioner of Police (PRO) Rajeev Ranjan said the measures were precautionary and aimed at preventing overcrowding, maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of protesters and the general public.

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“Jantar Mantar is a relatively small area that can safely accommodate approximately 1,000 people at a time,” Ranjan said, citing limitations related to space, crowd management, emergency access and public safety.

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Referring to the protests held at the site in July, the Delhi Police PRO said permission had been granted for a one-day demonstration, but the gathering continued for about a month. During this period, more than 200 police personnel were injured and over 2,000 individuals with criminal antecedents reportedly participated in the protests, leading to incidents of violence, he said. Clashes also resulted in injuries to students, according to the statement.

The police also flagged reports of the molestation and assault of women constables by individuals participating in protests at Jantar Mantar during the past week, describing the allegations as a matter of “grave concern”.

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“The safety of peaceful protesters, police personnel deployed on duty and members of the public passing through the area is paramount. Such incidents must not be allowed to recur,” Ranjan said.

The statement comes as CJP prepares to hold another gathering at the same location without obtaining the requisite permission, according to the police. Ranjan said the experience of previous protests necessitated adequate arrangements to maintain law and order before another gathering could be permitted.

Emphasising that the restrictions were temporary, the PRO said Delhi Police had to balance the right to peaceful protest with the safety and convenience of residents, workers, commuters, shopkeepers and businesses in the national capital.

“Seeking prior permission for a protest is not contrary to democratic principles; it is an essential administrative measure,” he said, adding that advance information about the venue, duration and expected size of a gathering helped authorities plan traffic management, emergency services and crowd regulation.

Ranjan also said the Supreme Court had emphasised the importance of complying with applicable legal requirements governing public demonstrations. He urged organisers to inform participants about the legal position and the consequences of joining an unauthorised gathering.

“People should be able to raise their concerns peacefully. Our responsibility is to create the conditions in which they can do that safely, while keeping the city functioning,” he said.

The restrictions, the police said, were intended to regulate the movement of people and minimise disruption while allowing essential commercial and business activities to continue.