Ahead of October 10 protest, Delhi Police revisit CJPs’ past helping hands

Station house officers across the city have been asked to identify such people in their areas and ascertain whether they are moving towards the New Delhi district for the proposed demonstration. Police have also been directed to check whether bus operators and other logistics providers associated with the CJP’s July protest have been contacted again.

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The police have not granted permission for the October 10 protest so far.

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“SHOs have been asked to identify and keep track of such people in their respective areas, particularly those who may have a history of serious offences. The idea is to know who is moving towards the protest site and from where,” an officer said.

Police are checking local bus bookings to determine who is hiring vehicles, how many people are being transported and their destinations. Any organised movement of groups towards Delhi, particularly the New Delhi district, is being closely monitored.

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“If there is organised movement of people towards New Delhi, local police should be aware of it and take necessary action,” the officer said.

The police have also reached out to educational institutions and PG accommodation owners in major student hubs. Officers have been asked to request university and college heads to ensure that students do not participate in the protest and advise PG owners to discourage their residents from joining the demonstration.

Entry routes into the capital are also under heightened surveillance, particularly the eastern and Shahdara borders with Uttar Pradesh and routes in southwest Delhi used by vehicles coming from Rajasthan.

“Barricades will be installed at entry points,” an officer said.

The police are also preparing for the possibility of protesters gathering at locations other than the proposed venue if they are stopped from reaching it. Personnel have been instructed to prevent protesters from occupying roads or staging demonstrations in the New Delhi district.

“The leaders are putting on social media that if protesters are stopped anywhere, they should sit where they are stopped. We have to ensure that doesn’t happen,” another officer said.

The proposed protest follows the CJP-led agitation in July over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.