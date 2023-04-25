Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Ahead of the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor from Dwarka C, Sunita, joined the BJP today.

The elections for the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.

While welcoming Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers in AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”.

Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, AAP accused the BJP of resorting to cheap politics ahead of the mayoral poll in the MCD.