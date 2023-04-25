Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

New Delhi, April 24
Ahead of the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor from Dwarka C, Sunita, joined the BJP today.
The elections for the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.
While welcoming Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers in AAP were treated like “bonded labourers”.
Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP.
Meanwhile, AAP accused the BJP of resorting to cheap politics ahead of the mayoral poll in the MCD.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA