Ahead of retest, Delhi begins inspection of 97 NEET examination centres

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, Delhi district administrations have begun inspecting examination centres to review security and logistical arrangements.

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Officials are checking infrastructure, CCTV surveillance, power and water supply, sanitation, traffic management and emergency preparedness to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

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The Delhi Government has also arranged free travel for NEET aspirants and their families on DTC buses on the day of the examination.

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In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the government has not only announced special arrangements for NEET aspirants but also for their parents accompanying them to the examination centres. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said cooling zones would be established outside all NEET centres across the Capital.

According to the government, a total of 97 NEET examination centres - 69 government schools and 28 Kendriya Vidyalayas - have been set up in Delhi. District administrations have been directed to create dedicated cooling zones around these centres with seating facilities, clean drinking water and other amenities.

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Gupta said the government had directed officials to ensure proper arrangements near all examination centres. The cooling zones will be equipped with seating facilities, clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea and first-aid kits.

The CM said the initiative was aimed at improving the overall experience of students and their families. “When parents are comfortable and free from anxiety, it has a positive impact on students as well, enabling them to appear for the examination with greater confidence,” she said.

The Delhi Government said it had also intensified its heat relief measures across the city. According to the Chief Minister, 85 shade structures had been installed at various locations, 15 cooling zones were currently operational and 13 mobile heat relief units were moving across different parts of the city to combat the heatwave.