Ahead of SIR, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with parties

Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scheduled to begin on June 30, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi held a meeting with representatives of major political parties to brief them on the upcoming exercise and seek their cooperation in ensuring an accurate voters’ list.

Advertisement

Representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Indian National Congress attended the meeting, where election officials outlined the objectives and procedures of the revision process.

Advertisement

According to the CEO’s office, the primary aim of the exercise is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.

Advertisement

During the meeting, political parties were briefed on the key activities to be undertaken during the enumeration phase, including the process for filling enumeration forms in various situations. Officials explained procedures related to self-mapping, progeny mapping, and cases where no mapping is possible with reference to the 2002 electoral roll.

Election officials also clarified the process for married women who have moved to Delhi after the previous intensive revision and whose names do not appear in the electoral rolls of their native places.

Advertisement

Several queries raised by party representatives regarding the revision exercise were addressed during the meeting. The CEO urged political parties to actively cooperate with election officials at all levels, and the parties assured full support and participation in the exercise.

As part of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct a door-to-door verification drive from June 30 to July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, after which voters and political parties can submit claims and objections until September 4.

The Election Department will examine the claims and objections and issue notices wherever required between August 5 and October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Delhi currently has more than 1.55 crore registered voters. According to the final electoral roll prepared for the 2025 Assembly elections, the capital has 1,55,24,858 electors, including 83,49,645 male voters, 71,73,952 female voters, and 1,261 third-gender voters.