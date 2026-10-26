Ahead of winter, Delhi to intensify border checks on polluting vehicles

With winter approaching and concerns over deteriorating air quality growing, the Delhi Government has decided to tighten enforcement against polluting vehicles at NCR borders, prevent the entry of non-compliant buses and strengthen traffic management in coordination with neighbouring states.

The measures were discussed during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday. Senior traffic police officials from Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh, along with Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Traffic) and the Delhi Transport Commissioner, also attended the meeting.

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During the meeting, the Delhi Traffic Police informed officials that enforcement against traffic and pollution violations had already been intensified, with more than 10,000 challans being issued on an average every day.

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A major focus of the meeting was preventing vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards from entering Delhi. Under the applicable restrictions, inter-city and interstate buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI compliant diesel. Buses failing to meet these requirements will not be permitted to operate in the region.

Officials were also directed to strengthen enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms, with visibly polluting vehicles facing penalties and impounding wherever applicable.

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The meeting further emphasised strict implementation of Supreme Court directions requiring heavy vehicles not destined for Delhi to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways instead of passing through the Capital.

Restrictions on overage diesel and petrol vehicles, in accordance with applicable National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court orders, will also be enforced.

To address traffic congestion, particularly at NCR entry points, the authorities will coordinate traffic movement and deploy additional personnel at identified bottlenecks. The objective is to reduce prolonged vehicle idling, which contributes to vehicular emissions.

The Transport Department and other agencies have also been asked to install prominent banners and display boards at border checkpoints to inform motorists and interstate transport operators about applicable restrictions.

The meeting reviewed preparedness for implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Additional enforcement teams will be deployed at the district level as stricter pollution-control measures come into force.

Apart from vehicular emissions, the government plans to intensify water sprinkling, mechanical road sweeping, dust suppression and cleanliness drives across Delhi to tackle road dust pollution.

Sirsa emphasised that air pollution was a regional problem requiring coordinated efforts from Delhi and neighbouring NCR states. He stressed the importance of effective border management, cleaner public transport and prompt action against vehicles violating emission norms.

Officials from participating agencies were directed to maintain real-time coordination and share information promptly to ensure that non-compliant vehicles are intercepted at the earliest possible point, particularly along NCR borders.

The government will also undertake awareness campaigns through print, electronic and social media to encourage the use of public transport and improve compliance with pollution-control measures.

The meeting concluded with directions to all participating agencies to ensure timely implementation of the measures as winter pollution-control restrictions are progressively strengthened.