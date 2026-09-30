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Home / Delhi / Ahead of winter, GRAP tightened across Delhi-NCR

Ahead of winter, GRAP tightened across Delhi-NCR

Stricter curbs on vehicles, construction activity, diesel generator sets

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The changes were approved at a meeting of the CAQM on Monday and announced on Tuesday. File photo
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The winter pollution battle in Delhi-NCR will begin with tighter restrictions on vehicles, construction activity and diesel generator (DG) sets this year after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a wider set of provisions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The revised framework removes exemptions earlier available to certain older goods vehicles carrying essential commodities. It also expands the area covered by restrictions on older vehicles and brings stricter rules for interstate buses from the first stage of GRAP itself.

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The changes were approved at a meeting of the CAQM on Monday and announced on Tuesday. Commission member (technical) SD Attri said the GRAP framework had undergone comprehensive changes for the first time since November 2025. The revised plan will have 55 provisions and 34 citizen charters.

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A key change concerns older vehicles. During GRAP-3, restrictions on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light four-wheelers will now extend to Sonepat in Haryana. Earlier, the restriction covered Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Delhi-registered vehicles in these categories will remain covered, while such vehicles registered elsewhere in NCR will also be barred from entering Delhi.

The change also closes an exemption that had practical significance for movement of supplies. Certain BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light goods vehicles carrying essential commodities had earlier been allowed during GRAP-3, while some older trucks received exemptions during GRAP-4. Under the revised rules, carrying essential goods will no longer by itself exempt vehicles that do not meet the required emission standards.

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For interstate buses, the restriction will now start earlier. From GRAP-1, buses entering Delhi and NCR from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby states will have to be electric, CNG or BS-6 diesel. Earlier, this restriction began with GRAP-2.

The CAQM has also widened monitoring of construction and demolition activity. Projects covering 500 square metres or more will require online registration and monitoring across urban, controlled, development, industrial development, industrial areas and highway corridor zones in NCR.

The commission has further moved to impose double penalties for violations involving diesel generator sets from GRAP-1 itself. Earlier, the double-penalty provision came into force at GRAP-2.

The changes effectively bring several restrictions forward in the GRAP sequence, while widening the geographical and operational reach of measures intended to curb pollution sources before winter air quality deteriorates further.

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