Ahead of winter, NGT directs dist pollution panel to submit report

Ahead of the winter session in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a comprehensive report regarding the assessment and recovery of Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) from units found operating without mandatory environmental consents and pollution-control devices.

The order was passed on Monday by a bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member.

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According to the additional status report filed by the DPCC, seven units were found to have been operating without mandatory Consent to Establish/Consent to Operate under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and without mandatory pollution-control devices. Environmental Damage Compensation was consequently imposed in the cases concerned.

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The Tribunal noted that the status report filed by the DPCC was not sufficiently detailed. The Tribunal directed the DPCC to provide, for the cases concerned, details including the dates of closure orders, dates of orders imposing Environmental Damage Compensation, dates of notices issued for recovery, dates of communications to the District Magistrates/Sub-Divisional Magistrates concerned for recovery, the amounts actually recovered, and the dates on which such amounts were realised.

The DPCC has been directed to file the detailed report within four weeks.

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The matter has been listed for further consideration on December 7.