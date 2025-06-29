DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / AI-driven traffic management system to boost safety on Dwarka Expressway

AI-driven traffic management system to boost safety on Dwarka Expressway

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dwarka Expressway. File Photo
Advertisement

From high-definition cameras that can identify 14 types of violations to an AI-supported network that monitors traffic around the clock, the newly installed Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the Dwarka Expressway is being seen as a futuristic step in India’s highway ecosystem.

Advertisement

Designed to reduce accidents, detect violations in real time and enable swift emergency response, the ATMS is now fully operational across a 56.46-km stretch — covering the entire Dwarka Expressway (28.46 km) and an adjoining segment of NH-48 from Shiv Murti in Delhi to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon. However, the penalties are yet to be levied on the defaulters.

“We have installed the ATMS on the entire stretch. The HD cameras are recording everything. We are sharing around 600 violations per day with both Gurugram and Delhi Police. It is likely that both the law enforcement agencies will start challaning the violators within the next 10 days,” a senior NHAI official told The Tribune.

Advertisement

According to the official, the said project, a first under the National Highways Authority of India’s upgraded ATMS policy (October 2023), could set a new standard for how India manages its expanding highway infrastructure.

Unlike traditional road surveillance systems, this AI-powered network operates as an integrated intelligence platform. “Over 110 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed at 1 km interval to ensure complete coverage,” the official said.

Advertisement

These cameras feed into an AI system that identifies stalled vehicles, detects accidents, and alerts authorities in real time thereby reducing dependence on manual oversight and minimizing response delays.

The expressway also features 15 state-of-the-art gantries equipped with the Video Incident Detection & Enforcement System (VIDES), which uses radar and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to flag traffic violations.

These include over-speeding, wrong-lane driving, and helmet or seatbelt infractions. The system is directly linked to the NIC e-Challan platform, allowing for prompt digital enforcement.

What makes the system robust is not just its ability to monitor and detect, but also to respond.

A Command & Control Center near the Bijwasan Toll Plaza manages emergency responses—including ambulances and route patrol vehicles—via a centralised app. The centre stores 180 days of footage and uses Aadhaar-linked tracking to ensure staff accountability.

Preventive features like Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays (VASD) and Variable Message Signboards (VMS) are designed to deter violations and inform drivers.

According to officials involved in the project, the system is not only a response tool but a planning resource. It provides real-time data on vehicle movement, traffic volume, and road usage patterns — essential metrics for designing better infrastructure policies.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts