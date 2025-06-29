AI-driven traffic management system to boost safety on Dwarka Expressway

From high-definition cameras that can identify 14 types of violations to an AI-supported network that monitors traffic around the clock, the newly installed Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the Dwarka Expressway is being seen as a futuristic step in India’s highway ecosystem.

Designed to reduce accidents, detect violations in real time and enable swift emergency response, the ATMS is now fully operational across a 56.46-km stretch — covering the entire Dwarka Expressway (28.46 km) and an adjoining segment of NH-48 from Shiv Murti in Delhi to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon. However, the penalties are yet to be levied on the defaulters.

“We have installed the ATMS on the entire stretch. The HD cameras are recording everything. We are sharing around 600 violations per day with both Gurugram and Delhi Police. It is likely that both the law enforcement agencies will start challaning the violators within the next 10 days,” a senior NHAI official told The Tribune.

According to the official, the said project, a first under the National Highways Authority of India’s upgraded ATMS policy (October 2023), could set a new standard for how India manages its expanding highway infrastructure.

Unlike traditional road surveillance systems, this AI-powered network operates as an integrated intelligence platform. “Over 110 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed at 1 km interval to ensure complete coverage,” the official said.

These cameras feed into an AI system that identifies stalled vehicles, detects accidents, and alerts authorities in real time thereby reducing dependence on manual oversight and minimizing response delays.

The expressway also features 15 state-of-the-art gantries equipped with the Video Incident Detection & Enforcement System (VIDES), which uses radar and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to flag traffic violations.

These include over-speeding, wrong-lane driving, and helmet or seatbelt infractions. The system is directly linked to the NIC e-Challan platform, allowing for prompt digital enforcement.

What makes the system robust is not just its ability to monitor and detect, but also to respond.

A Command & Control Center near the Bijwasan Toll Plaza manages emergency responses—including ambulances and route patrol vehicles—via a centralised app. The centre stores 180 days of footage and uses Aadhaar-linked tracking to ensure staff accountability.

Preventive features like Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays (VASD) and Variable Message Signboards (VMS) are designed to deter violations and inform drivers.

According to officials involved in the project, the system is not only a response tool but a planning resource. It provides real-time data on vehicle movement, traffic volume, and road usage patterns — essential metrics for designing better infrastructure policies.