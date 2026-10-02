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Home / Delhi / AI-enabled command centre to monitor pollution sources 24*7 in Delhi

AI-enabled command centre to monitor pollution sources 24*7 in Delhi

Over 700 construction sites also to be under watch

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Shastri Park to enable round-the-clock monitoring of pollution sources, including more than 700 construction sites, using artificial intelligence, CCTV cameras and GPS-based tracking.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the centre at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation IT Park as part of the Seva Sankalp Campaign. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and other officials were also present.

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Gupta said the centre would work on the principle of “detect, analyse, act, verify”, linking pollution monitoring with field-level enforcement. The ICCC will analyse real-time information, identify pollution hotspots and violations and alert the departments concerned for action.

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More than 700 construction sites covering over 500 square metres will be monitored through AI and CCTV. Sirsa said the system would alert the department concerned and site owners when PM10 levels rise at monitored sites. During winter, 78 sub-division-level teams will undertake monitoring and enforcement through the centre. Their movement will be tracked through GPS-enabled vehicles, while body cameras worn by field teams will provide live feeds to the ICCC.

Mechanical road-sweeping machines have also been linked to GPS, allowing the authorities to monitor their locations, operating hours, distance covered and cleaning of designated areas.

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The centre will also monitor AQI stations, analyse historical pollution data and track activities such as open waste and biomass burning. Body cameras have been made mandatory for DPCC officials inspecting industries and other polluting sites.

The government also launched the ‘Jan Suggestion’ portal, through which residents can submit pollution-related complaints, suggestions and information about initiatives aimed at reducing pollution.

Sirsa said the ICCC was completed in less than six months and would function as a “war room” during winter, with officials working round the clock in shifts.

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