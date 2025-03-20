Delhi Police cracked an Rs 79.5 lakh gunpoint robbery case using Artificial Intelligence (AI), leading to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of almost the entire stolen amount.

The incident took place on March 17 in Katra Chain Kuli, Old Delhi, where a man was robbed at gunpoint near his house. The victim, an employee of RK Enterprises, was carrying Rs 79.5 lakh in a black bag when an armed assailant intercepted him around 7:40 pm. When he resisted, the robber fired a warning shot at the ground before fleeing with the bag.

To track down the culprits, multiple police teams analysed footage from 500 CCTV cameras across Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Daryaganj. They discovered that the robbers frequently changed directions after committing the crime. Facial recognition technology identified one suspect, Mohd. Ali (21), a resident of Daryaganj, with a prior criminal record.

Advertisement

Ali was traced and held, leading to the arrest of his accomplice, Samir (19). A search of Samir’s residence led to the recovery of Rs 79.5 lakh, a semi-automatic pistol, and three live rounds.

Investigations revealed that Ali, who worked in Kucha Mahajani, was aware of cash movements in the area and marked the target, while Samir carried out the robbery. The duo planned to divide the money later. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.