DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / AI Impact summit: Delhi Police issue advisory for restrictions due to VIP movement

AI Impact summit: Delhi Police issue advisory for restrictions due to VIP movement

Traffic regulations will be enforced from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters are stuck in a long traffic jam near Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues of the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Reuters
Advertisement

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit-2026, Delhi Traffic police on Friday issued an advisory mentioning traffic restrictions across several parts to facilitate smooth and secure movement of VIPs. The movements are scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport and other key locations in the city.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will be enforced from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Advertisement

Commuters may experience restrictions or diversions on several arterial and connecting roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, the advisory read. 

Advertisement

Stretches of Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue, Gurugram Road, Parade Road and Bhairon Marg are also expected to be impacted, it added. 

To minimise inconvenience, traffic police have recommended the use of alternate corridors such as San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, NH-48 (Rao Tula Ram Marg), Old Delhi–Gurugram Road and the UER-II with NH-48 service roads.

Advertisement

The cops have also urged commuters to avoid the affected routes wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. 

Motorists are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement during the restricted hours.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts