AI Impact summit: Delhi Police issue advisory for restrictions due to VIP movement

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit-2026, Delhi Traffic police on Friday issued an advisory mentioning traffic restrictions across several parts to facilitate smooth and secure movement of VIPs. The movements are scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport and other key locations in the city.

According to the advisory, traffic regulations will be enforced from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Commuters may experience restrictions or diversions on several arterial and connecting roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, the advisory read.

Stretches of Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue, Gurugram Road, Parade Road and Bhairon Marg are also expected to be impacted, it added.

To minimise inconvenience, traffic police have recommended the use of alternate corridors such as San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, NH-48 (Rao Tula Ram Marg), Old Delhi–Gurugram Road and the UER-II with NH-48 service roads.

The cops have also urged commuters to avoid the affected routes wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

Motorists are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement during the restricted hours.